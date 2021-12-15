SEBRING — Derrell Gregory Crumedy, the quiet, young man arrested on suspicion of forging names on a ballot petition in February, pleaded no contest to several charges Monday.
Circuit Court Peter Estrada sentenced Crumedy to two years of probation, 100 hours of community service, and ordered him to pay about $1,600 in court costs and fines. Estrada also barred Crumedy from participating in any petition signing programs and ordered him to submit to warrantless searches and seizures during his probation.
Estrada also ordered him to “truthfully cooperate” with the State of Florida’s investigation into elections fraud,” which Estrada did not explain. Florida authorities, however, ended an 18-month investigation into allegations of voter fraud following the 2018 election. The allegations proved groundless, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Prosecutors originally charged Crumedy with 15 counts of signing another person’s name on a political ballot; four counts of scheming to defraud, 15 counts of forgery, and 15 counts of submission of false voter information when he was arrested in February.
In April, prosecutor Nora Swaby agreed to drop 15 counts of false voter registration and 15 counts of forgery charges against the 19-year-old. Crumedy has no prior arrests. In Florida, petition circulators like Crumedy are paid by the political groups that sponsor Florida ballot initiatives, and are not employees of the elections office.
That leaves the third-degree felonies for submitting false voter registration information and scheming to defraud, each of which are punishable by up to five years in Florida prison.
Crumedy’s alleged caper was discovered in July 2019 by Giselle Acevedo, Highlands County’s deputy Supervisor of Elections, when she saw her signature on a ballot petition. Acevedo, second in command in the elections office, didn’t remember signing a petition to change voting requirements in Florida. Someone had picked the wrong signature to forge, because one of Acevedo’s responsibilities is to ensure petition signatures are authentic.
The initial discovery ballooned into a larger case involving hundreds of forged signatures.
In Florida, signing another person’s name to a ballot petition is a first degree misdemeanor punishable by a year in prison.
After seeing her signature had been forged, she remembered agreeing to provide her signature to a young petition circulator outside her office. Instead of jotting down a signature on a list on a clipboard, each person fills out and signs an individual form. She signed the form, which elections employees are allowed to do.
“About a week and a half ago, a young man was standing outside the entrance of my work place,” Acevedo wrote in her complaint to law enforcement. “He asked me if I could sign an initiative petition raising Florida’s minimum wage for him. I was in a hurry, so I took the blank form and told him I would bring it back to him. Later in the morning, I took the filled petition form and handed it to him.”
The misdemeanor crimes are not the same as voter fraud; signatures that can’t be verified are simply thrown out. No vote in any election was ever affected by Crumedy’s actions.