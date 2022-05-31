SEBRING — Derrell Crumedy, the young man who was given probation in December for faking signatures on ballot petition forms in Highlands County, has apparently been arrested again for the same thing in Polk County. He is to be arraigned here Wednesday.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada gave Crumedy – who worked for various political causes including environmental groups hoping to get amendments on the ballot – two years of probation, 100 hours of community service, and ordered him to pay about $1,600 in court costs and fines.
Estrada also barred Crumedy from participating in any petition signing programs and ordered him to submit to warrantless searches and seizures during his probation.
It is difficult to determine whether elections officials found more tainted signatures from the previous case, or whether he’s been at it again. The arrest affidavit is locked from public view.
In the latest case, which has a separate case number than his December case, Crumedy is charged with two counts of forgery, two counts of uttering a forged instrument, two counts of perjury/false swearing to procure another for voting, and two counts of signing another name to secure a ballot position. The first three sets of charges are third-degree felonies, punishable by five years in prison. The last set are first-degree misdemeanors, punishable by one year in jail.
Estrada also ordered him to “truthfully cooperate with the State of Florida’s investigation into elections fraud,” which Estrada did not explain.
In the first case, Giselle Acevedo, Highlands County’s deputy supervisor of elections, discovered Crumedy’s forged signatures in July 2019 when she spotted her own signature on a ballot petition. Acevedo, second in command in the elections office, didn’t remember signing the petition, which sought to change voting requirements in Florida. Someone had picked the wrong signature to forge, because one of Acevedo’s responsibilities is to ensure petition signatures are authentic.
The initial discovery ballooned into a larger case involving hundreds of forged signatures.
After seeing her signature had been forged, Acevedo remembered agreeing to provide her signature to a young petition circulator outside her office. Instead of jotting down a signature on a list on a clipboard, each person fills out and signs an individual form. She signed the form, which elections employees are allowed to do.
She remembered Crumedy as the young petition circulator and called the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
The practice of paying petition workers $1 per signature or other payment is not legal in all states. Florida banned per-signature payments in 2019.