The Crutchfield Family, one of the county’s longest standing citrus-growing families, sold off a quantity of their groves in an effort to downsize in the summer of 2022.

SEBRING — 2022 bore witness to one of the largest citrus grove liquidations in Highlands County’s recent history.

The Crutchfield family, through a public auction held Aug. 27 and handled by Higgenbotham Auctioneers International Inc., sold off almost 1,483 acres of groves.

