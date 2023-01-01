SEBRING — 2022 bore witness to one of the largest citrus grove liquidations in Highlands County’s recent history.
The Crutchfield family, through a public auction held Aug. 27 and handled by Higgenbotham Auctioneers International Inc., sold off almost 1,483 acres of groves.
Some of which may continue to produce citrus for a while, but most of it will likely go toward roads, homes, businesses or industry.
Scott Crutchfield, noting that his father was retiring from the business, said it was just a matter of downsizing and “right-sizing” the company.
Meanwhile, Henry Crutchfield Inc., operating since 1939, will continue doing caretaking. Crutchfield and Sons Inc. will still do harvesting, and the family will keep “a few groves” in operation.
“It’s time to downsize,” Crutchfield said, noting changes in the industry.
Some of the changes in the industry have included severely reduced harvests thanks to the annual problem of canker and citrus greening. A hail storm in early April also wreaked havoc with local groves.
Later on, after the sale, Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole flooded many groves throughout Florida’s Heartland, and recent freezing temperatures over the Christmas weekend have likely dealt a blow.
As of now, the U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts Florida citrus will harvest no more than 20 million 90-pound boxes of citrus this year, less than 10% what they did just 15-20 years ago.
Crutchfield also noted that, with many people moving to Florida, there is a demand for residential property. Real estate developer Sen Zhang, one of the buyers at the auction, recently petitioned the Sebring City Council for a zoning change to build a mobile home park with amenities, similar to Sebring Square.
GPK also plans to build single family homes on seven parcels of groves on Ben Eastman Road and on a 9.55-acre parcel, now under construction, on Beacon Avenue
Prior to the sale, the Crutchfield family had land rezoned at the northwest corner of U.S. 27 and State Road 66 to become a RaceTrac gas station. The family had also sold 12 acres of citrus grove on Arbuckle Creek Road, owned by Gloria S. Crutchfield, for $254,520 to the county. Plans are to realign Arbuckle Creek Road and build Sebring Parkway Phase 4 to provide a better route to the Highlands County Landfill.
One purchaser from the auction has run into trouble with rezoning. Mordechai Gelbhauer of Gelbhauer Industrial Development wants to set up a facility to fabricate insulated cement panels on land along Twitty Road. However, that former Crutchfield grove, surrounded by agricultural land, has so far been denied industrial rezoning.