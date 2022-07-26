SEBRING — By this time next month, the Crutchfield family will have downsized their operations somewhat.

They have listed 1,483 total acres for auction with Higgenbotham Auctioneers International Inc. They will have a preview of the lots for sale at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Crutchfield barn at Arbuckle Creek Road and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

