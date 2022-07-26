SEBRING — By this time next month, the Crutchfield family will have downsized their operations somewhat.
They have listed 1,483 total acres for auction with Higgenbotham Auctioneers International Inc. They will have a preview of the lots for sale at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Crutchfield barn at Arbuckle Creek Road and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The various parcels are being sold in blocks, one with as many as 21 parcels surrounding Basket Lake and other parcels scattered throughout Highlands County.
Scott Crutchfield said it’s a large sell off, but it’s just a matter of downsizing and “right sizing the company.” He said his father is retiring, but Henry Crutchfield Inc., operating since 1939, will continue doing caretaking, and Crutchfield and Sons Inc. will still do harvesting.
The family will also keep a few groves in operation, but he said it’s the right thing to do given some of the changes in the industry.
“It’s time to downsize,” Crutchfield said.
He also noted that, with many people moving to Florida, there is a demand for residential property.
Many of the properties listed with Higgenbotham sit within the previously-enacted North Sebring Area Plan, part of the county’s comprehensive plan in place from 2010-2020, which would have directed development in the area of the Sebring and Panther Parkways.
However, state agencies have given more control to local governments, and anticipated development did not manifest during those 10 years.
With the opening of Panther Parkway, the third phase of the Parkway system, developers may now consider building homes along that route and on roads that connect Panther Parkway to State Road 17, such as Beacon Avenue and Cowboy Way.
After it crosses SR 17, Beacon Avenue also connects to a grove road called Basket Lake Drive, which serves most of the Crutchfield property around the lake.
Recently, Gloria S. Crutchfield sold a nearby 12 acres of citrus grove on Arbuckle Creek Road to the county for $254,520. The county plans to use the land to realign Arbuckle Creek Road in preparations of connecting it to the Sebring Roundabout via the as-yet unbuilt Sebring Parkway Phase 4.
Last Tuesday, the Crutchfield family also had a rezoning and land use change request for land on the northwest corner of U.S. 27 and State Road 66.
Planning and Development Manager Melony Culpepper presented a request to change land use on eight acres from agricultural, commercial/industrial mixed use and industrial to commercial, and to change zoning on 5.46 acres of that property from agricultural and industrial districts to business district.
Agenda materials state that intent is to put an 8,200-square-foot gasoline station at that spot. Crutchfield said it’s to be a RaceTrac gas station.
Higgenbotham plans to have the auction at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at The Circle Theatre, 202 Circle Park Drive in downtown Sebring.
Interested parties can view the listed properties on the company website — higgenbotham.com — call 863-382-1029 or drive by the properties at their convenience.
Telephone bidding will be available, the site states, if bidders register at least 48 hours in advance.