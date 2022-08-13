SEBRING — Several witnesses saw Kalvin George Cowger, 27, collapse and die next to a driveway in the Park Crest Terrace low-income housing complex Monday night. Those witnesses – whom the police did not identify – identified Elia J. Cruz, 22, as the shooter.
County Court Judge Anthony C. Ritenour, who handled Cruz’s first appearance, assigned his case to the Public Defender’s Office.
The killing, which occurred at 10:30 in the morning, ended a verbal standoff between Cowger, who was expected in court for a pretrial hearing on Aug. 17 and Cruz, 22. Police have not said why the two argued.
According to witnesses, Cruz said “This is how we do things here,” then lifted his Taurus G2C 9mm pistol and fired at Cowger’s chest several times.
Cowger, arrested during a drug sting operation in April 2021, faced prosecution for possession of two oxycodone 30 mg. pills, but that charge was dropped that May. He faced charges of possession of fentanyl, possessing manufactured drugs, possessing drug paraphernalia, and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.
Those charges will now be dropped.
“When a defendant is deceased, we obtain the death certificate to confirm the identity and then file a dismissal, a nolle prosse,” a source in the Highlands County prosecutor’s office said.
Cruz, who has no criminal cases in the Highlands County court records, is being held in the Highlands County Jail on second-degree murder charges.
He will be arraigned on Sept. 19.