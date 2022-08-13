SEBRING — Several witnesses saw Kalvin George Cowger, 27, collapse and die next to a driveway in the Park Crest Terrace low-income housing complex Monday night. Those witnesses – whom the police did not identify – identified Elia J. Cruz, 22, as the shooter.

County Court Judge Anthony C. Ritenour, who handled Cruz’s first appearance, assigned his case to the Public Defender’s Office.

