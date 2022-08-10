SEBRING — Elia J. Cruz, 22, of Sebring was arrested and taken into custody on Monday after allegedly shooting and killing a man at Park Crest Terrace Apartments. Sebring Police Department officials said the victim’s next of kin have been notified but the SPD is not releasing the name under Marsy’s Law.

New details were shared on Tuesday when the arrest report was available. According to the report, SPD arrived to the area of Shannon Way and Cody Way in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim laying face up next to a driveway on the north side of a porch near a duplex on Cody Way.

