SEBRING — Elia J. Cruz, 22, of Sebring was arrested and taken into custody on Monday after allegedly shooting and killing a man at Park Crest Terrace Apartments. Sebring Police Department officials said the victim’s next of kin have been notified but the SPD is not releasing the name under Marsy’s Law.
New details were shared on Tuesday when the arrest report was available. According to the report, SPD arrived to the area of Shannon Way and Cody Way in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim laying face up next to a driveway on the north side of a porch near a duplex on Cody Way.
The highly redacted report shows the unnamed victim was not responsive and did not have a pulse. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
A witness said he saw what happened as he was standing near the street on Cody Way. The witness said the vehicle was at the residence nearly every day. Shannon Way intersects with Cody Way. The witness told SPD, he heard a verbal altercation near in the area of Shannon Way. He also saw a 2009 blue car with a Florida license plate parked in front of the Shannon Way address.
The witness told the detectives he heard the defendant say “This is how we do things around here,” the report said. Then, Cruz allegedly pointed a pistol at the victim’s chest. The witness reported multiple gun shots and saw the victim run across the street and collapse in a yard on Cody Way.
There was a second witness at home when he heard the gun shots. He told police he looked out the window and saw Cruz with a gun in his hand and the victim running away “with bullet holes in his back.” This witness gave a description of Cruz and his clothing.
Shortly after, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Cruz and the blue car on Old Orchard Avenue. A search of the car revealed a Taurus 9mm.
The arrest record lists the defendant’s address on Oak Crest Street, Sebring. However, a traffic citation for Elia Cruz with a date of birth Aug. 11, 1999, was given on Dec. 25, 2021. At that time, the address on the citation was the same as that on Shannon Way. However, he was driving a car with a Texas license plate and had a Florida license at the time of the Christmas day citation in 2021.