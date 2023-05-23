Dario Manuel Cruz, 34, lives in Tampa, that much is true. However that may be where the truth began and ended with what Cruz told his young teenage victim, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
The HCSO arrest report shows Cruz lied about his age, stating he was a 17-year-old boy named “Robbie.” Cruz allegedly began communicating with the minor in January via the messaging app Discord.
Cruz drove his Mercedes SUV to the girl’s home about 11 p.m. on Feb. 18 where she sneaked out to meet him. Once Cruz picked up the minor, he allegedly provided alcohol and smoked marijuana in the car. The deputy reported Cruz took the child to a local hotel where he checked in with his real name and address. Surveillance video shows Cruz’s vehicle in several locations with date stamps.
Once at the hotel, the report shows Cruz sexually assaulted her, as she asked him to stop to no avail. Afterward, Cruz dropped the victim back off on a street near her home about 3 a.m. and left.
The victim texted friends of hers to tell them she had been “raped.” Her friends urged her to call the police and tell her parents. Two days later, a friend of the victim and the friend’s mom went to HCSO to file a complaint. The victim was able to point to “Robbie” in a photo lineup.
The investigation showed Cruz messaged the young girl 141 times and the victim messaged him 190 times.
Cruz was arrested by the Tampa Police Department before being extradited back to Highlands. Cruz is facing eight felony charges and possibly life in prison. Cruz was booked into the jail on Friday. He was released between May 19 at midnight and 11:59 p.m. on May 21.
He has been charged with using a computer to seduce or solicit a child while misrepresenting age, lewd/lascivious battery on a victim between the ages of 12-16, lewd/lascivious behavior with a victim 12-16 by someone 18 or older, traveling to meet a child after using a computer to lure them, using a computer to seduce or lure a child while misrepresenting age and sexual assault.