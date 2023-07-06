Cruz expected to plead guilty to murder today

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

Salvador Francisco Cruz is expected to plead guilty Friday afternoon to the 2021 slaying of a 14-year-old Sebring boy.

Cruz, who was originally charged with second-degree murder, is expected to plead to manslaughter, prosecutors said. Cruz will not be sentenced until a later date, prosecutors said.

