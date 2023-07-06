Cruz expected to plead guilty to murder today

Salvador Francisco Cruz is expected to plead guilty Friday afternoon to the 2021 slaying of a 14-year-old Sebring boy.
Cruz, who was originally charged with second-degree murder, is expected to plead to manslaughter, prosecutors said. Cruz will not be sentenced until a later date, prosecutors said.
Manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison in Florida.
Cruz, 22, and a codefendant, Lorenza Stevenson, 20, allegedly opened fire from Cruz’s Dodge Challenger at a small group of youths around 1 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2021. The victims broke and ran, but one bullet hit Rickey Harris III as he tried to jump a fence. He fell face up next to the Assembly Church on Rainbow Avenue. The teen was dead by the time Sebring Police detectives arrived on scene.
After the murder, Sebring Police Detective Sgt. Jeff Reinhart, Detective Stephen Williams and other Sebring detectives pieced together video images from Sebring Middle School cameras – as well as business and residential surveillance cameras – to memorialize the Challenger’s route from Sebring Parkway to the crime scene at the church. A surveillance camera on the church recorded the youth running away as the Challenger pulled to a stop. A subject can be seen exiting the vehicle and firing at the youth.
Detectives spliced together the images of the Challenger even as it pulled into a nearby Chevron Gas Station moments before the shooting. Cruz was caught on the store surveillance camera as he made a purchase at the counter, his arrest affidavit states.
Before detectives could arrest Cruz, the young man crashed the Challenger on U.S. 27. Police found spent casings laying on the street at the crash scene that matched those at the crime scene. He was arrested at the crash scene and questioned by Sebring police at the department’s interview room at 307 N. Ridgewood Drive. During the interview, Cruz allegedly told police that Stevenson fired three to four shots at the youth.
Cruz was arrested at that point and has been in the county jail ever since.
He was scheduled to stand trial on Feb. 6, but was placed back on the pretrial docket.