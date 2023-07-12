Salvador Cruz will spend the next 20 years in prison for the killing of 14-year-old Rickey Harris III of Sebring.

So says Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden, who sentenced the 22-year-old to Florida state prison Friday. Cruz, who had a Winter Haven address at the time of his 2021 arrest, pleaded no contest to manslaughter with a firearm. He was originally charged with second-degree murder before his change of plea.

