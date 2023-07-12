Salvador Cruz will spend the next 20 years in prison for the killing of 14-year-old Rickey Harris III of Sebring.
So says Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden, who sentenced the 22-year-old to Florida state prison Friday. Cruz, who had a Winter Haven address at the time of his 2021 arrest, pleaded no contest to manslaughter with a firearm. He was originally charged with second-degree murder before his change of plea.
The judge also ordered Cruz to pay fines and court fees, including $300 to the State Attorney’s Office as well as money to the Sebring Police Department.
Cruz, who attended school through the eighth grade, will be formally sentenced Thursday when his family can be present, said his lawyer, Derek S. Christian.
Highlands Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo told Cowden that Cruz, who drove his car to the scene of the slaying, had helped his codefendant, 20-year-old Lorenza Stevenson, “get away after the shooting.” While Stevenson fired on the youths from just outside the car, Cruz fired his gun in another direction, Castillo said.
Cruz and Stevenson allegedly opened fire from Cruz’s Dodge Challenger at a small group of youths near Rainbow Avenue around 1 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2021. The victims broke and ran, but one bullet hit Harris as he tried to navigate a fence. He fell face up next to the Assembly Church with a bullet wound under his right arm.
Cruz was “circling around, looking for Rickey Harris, who was on foot,” Castillo told Cowden of Cruz’s role in the murder.
Sebring Police detectives said Harris was deceased by the time they arrived on scene. After the murder, Sebring Police Detective Sgt. Jeff Reinhart, Detective Stephen Williams and other Sebring detectives pieced together video images from Sebring Middle School cameras – as well as business and residential surveillance cameras – to recreate the Challenger’s route from Sebring Parkway to the crime scene at the church. A surveillance camera on the church recorded the youth running away as the Challenger pulled to a stop. A subject can be seen exiting the vehicle and firing at the youth, according to Cruz’s arrest affidavit. Detectives spliced together the images of the Challenger even as it pulled into a nearby Chevron Gas Station moments before the shooting. Cruz was caught on the store surveillance camera as he made a purchase at the counter, his arrest affidavit states.
Prosecutors will now turn to prosecuting Stevenson, who faces life in prison if he’s convicted of second degree murder in the Harris killing. Stevenson has a history of arrests for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of an occupied structure while armed, grand theft of a firearm (convicted) and a subsequent arrest for grand theft of a firearm, allegedly from a vehicle on George Avenue in Sebring.