SEBRING — Salvador Cruz, one of two men charged in the second-degree murder of 14-year-old Ricky Harris III in September 2021, was to stand trial next Monday, but his lawyer dropped him at the last minute.
That can happen when a lawyer and his client disagree on trial strategy.
Criminal defense attorney William Fletcher was defending Cruz but cited irreconcilable differences and asked on Jan. 25 to withdraw. A judge granted Fletcher’s withdrawal from the case, and on Tuesday, Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden appointed a public defender to represent Cruz. When that happens, the new lawyer is given time to learn the case and prepare for trial.
Cruz’s next court date is a pretrial conference to learn what the new lawyer will need to prepare the case for trial.
Cruz is one of two men charged in Harris’ murder. He and his co-defendant, Lorenza Stevenson, 18, of Sebring, allegedly hit Harris when they fired on a group of youngsters behind Assembly Church in Sebring.
Prosecutors, as well as Cruz’s defense lawyers, had agreed to several pre-trial continuances to see if Cruz would take a plea deal from the state that would require him to testify against Stevenson. In December, tired of waiting for Cruz to flip, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada set the case for Feb. 6 trial.
Cruz is due in court again on Feb. 16; Stevenson has a pretrial hearing Feb. 15.