SEBRING — Michael Hrdlicka, the lawyer defending Elia Cruz from a murder charge, has suggested he may argue self-defense to protect his client.

Florida Statute 776.013 – Florida’s Stand Your Ground Law – authorizes the use of deadly force in self-defense, abolishes the duty of retreat, and offers immunity from prosecution. Several murder defendants in the county have attempted to have their charges dropped using the statutes.

