SEBRING — Michael Hrdlicka, the lawyer defending Elia Cruz from a murder charge, has suggested he may argue self-defense to protect his client.
Florida Statute 776.013 – Florida’s Stand Your Ground Law – authorizes the use of deadly force in self-defense, abolishes the duty of retreat, and offers immunity from prosecution. Several murder defendants in the county have attempted to have their charges dropped using the statutes.
During a recent bond hearing, the defense lawyer hinted that Cruz, 22, may have shot Kalvin Cowger during an angry confrontation because Cruz felt threatened by Cowger.
“I think Stand Your Ground will be coming; we believe the shooting has been justified,” Hrdlicka told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden.
Hrdlicka’s reasoning may be based on a knife that hospital staff found in Cowger’s effects after his murder on Aug. 8, 2022. The defense lawyer said the knife indicates Cowger was armed during a confrontation with Cruz that others witnessed on Shannon Way in the Park Crest area of Sebring.
Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo, who is prosecuting Cruz, said he’ll be ready to argue any Stand Your Ground motion Hrdlicka puts forward. Prosecutors have the burden of proving that Cruz was not in danger and did not fear for his life. This is achieved by providing evidence that overcomes the defense’s claims.
“We’ll submit our evidence if they do Stand Your Ground,” Castillo said. “We’ll deal with it at that point.”
Hrdlicka’s case faces significant hurdles, including two eyewitnesses to the shooting and an FDLE ballistic report that allegedly links a bullet taken from Cowger’s body to a Luger 9mm Cruz had in his possession. Cowger was shot four times – once in each shoulder, once in the chest, and once in the buttocks as he tried to run away, a detective testified at a bond hearing last week.
Cruz’s next pretrial hearing is May 17 at 1:30 p.m.