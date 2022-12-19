gavel

SEBRING — Salvador Cruz, one of two men charged in the second-degree murder of 14-year-old Ricky Harris III in September 2021, will stand trial the week of Feb. 1 for the crime.

That’s the order of Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada who has apparently tired of continuances in the case, which was launched a year ago September after Harris was found shot to death outside Assembly Church in Sebring.

