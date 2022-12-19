SEBRING — Salvador Cruz, one of two men charged in the second-degree murder of 14-year-old Ricky Harris III in September 2021, will stand trial the week of Feb. 1 for the crime.
That’s the order of Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada who has apparently tired of continuances in the case, which was launched a year ago September after Harris was found shot to death outside Assembly Church in Sebring.
Prosecutors and Cruz’s defense lawyers had agreed to several pre-trial continuances to see if Cruz would take a plea deal from the state that would require him to testify against his co-defendant, Lorenza Stevenson, 17, of Sebring. On Wednesday morning the time for that had run out. Estrada set Wednesday, Feb. 1, for a jury trial status hearing; he will be tried the following week, which coincides with his 20th birthday.
“Mr. Cruz has chosen to exercise his right to a jury trial,” Highlands County prosecutor John Kromholz told the Highlands News-Sun. “It’s a decision we shall accommodate.”
The idea that Cruz could testify against Stevenson was broached by a prosecutor at a July pretrial hearing.
Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo made the announcement after a judge asked Castillo and Peter Brewer, Stevenson’s lawyer, when they’d be ready for trial.
Brewer stated he’d be ready by September, but Castillo brought up a possible deal with Cruz.
“The codefendant in this case might be testifying in the case of Stevenson in the homicide case,” Castillo told Judge Jeffrey J. McKibben. “He has a deadline of Aug. 31 to reach an agreement with prosecution in return for testimony against Stevenson.”
At that time, the judge set trial for October, but another continuance gave Cruz more time to consider the deal.
Sebring Police detectives say they have a security video of Cruz and Stevenson in an orange Dodge Challenger that was caught on security video pulling up behind the church. The video shows a small group of youngsters running away from the Challenger as a man can be seen firing at them from the car. Investigators found more than a dozen spent bullet casings at the scene.
Each is charged with second-degree murder and could receive life in prison.
The 20-year-old Stevenson – who has a history of arrests for gun, armed burglary and aggravated assault with deadly weapon charges – also faces violation of probation charges for being in possession of a gun and ammo on the night of the killing.
He also faces armed burglary and gun theft in a separate case.
Cruz, on the other hand, has a careless driving ticket and in a separate case, an open container citation.