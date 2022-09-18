SEBRING – The public defender’s office is withdrawing its representation of Elia Cruz, who is accused of shooting and killing Kalvin Cowger in August.

That’s because the public defender was representing Cowger, the victim, on drug charges. Cowger, arrested during a drug sting operation in April 2021, faced prosecution for possession of possessing oxycodone, fentanyl, manufactured drugs, and drug paraphernalia at the time of his murder.

Recommended for you