SEBRING – The public defender’s office is withdrawing its representation of Elia Cruz, who is accused of shooting and killing Kalvin Cowger in August.
That’s because the public defender was representing Cowger, the victim, on drug charges. Cowger, arrested during a drug sting operation in April 2021, faced prosecution for possession of possessing oxycodone, fentanyl, manufactured drugs, and drug paraphernalia at the time of his murder.
“A conflict of interest (exists) because of the prior representation of alleged victim Kalvin Cowger,” 10th Judicial Circuit Public Defender Howard “Rex” Dimmig wrote in his Aug. 18 motion to withdraw. It’s rather common for cases in Highlands County to collide in such a way. Defendants and victims sometimes have a history, so if Cowger’s drug case has something to do with what got him killed, that could raise ethical questions about what information the public defender can use.
After the office of Regional Conflict Counsel briefly represented Cruz, he was picked up by local defense attorney Michael Hrdlicka. The lawyer is expected to file a not guilty plea at Cruz’s Monday arraignment.
Cruz, who has no criminal cases in the Highlands County court records, is being held in the Highlands County Jail on second-degree murder charges.
He could get life in prison if convicted.
Several witnesses saw Cowger, 27, collapse and die next to a driveway in the Park Crest Terrace low-income housing complex. The police arrived a short time later at 10:40 a.m. Those witnesses – whom the police did not identify – identified Elia J. Cruz, 22, as the shooter.
County Court Judge Anthony C. Ritenour, who handled Cruz’s first appearance, assigned his case to the Public Defender’s Office.
The killing, which occurred at 10:30 in the morning, ended a verbal standoff between Cowger, who was expected in court for a pretrial hearing on Aug. 17 and Cruz, 22. Police have not said why the two argued.
One witness, who was across the street smoking a cigarette when the shooting occurred, heard Cruz say, “This is how we do things around here” as he pointed a pistol at Cowger and fired at least three times.
As the witness ran to the victim to give him aid, Cruz got in a 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse and drove off.
Another witness told police she heard the shots while in her house. She told police Cruz had just arrived from Texas.