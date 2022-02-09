CSN Songs pays tribute to the music of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, a group known for its incredibly complex intersecting melodies along with some incredible musicianship. This definitely falls into the category of “difficult to mimic.” Phil Bertolo is the founder of the New Jersey-based group that plays at the Genesis Center in Lake Placid on Thursday, March 3.
“CSNsongs” is an exciting, musical experience that celebrates the music and legacy of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. You’re sure to have a blast singing along to your favorite Crosby Stills Nash & Young songs while enjoying some fun stories about their journey along the way. Relive those unforgettable memories of growing up to the soundtrack of CSN&Y with songs like “Teach your Children,” “Love The One You’re With,” “Suite; Judy Blue Eyes,” “Just A Song Before I Go,” “Our House” … and the hits go on.
CSNsongs is performed by Bertolo, Lou Pucci, Michael Anderson, Frank Deacon, Giancarlo Cordon, John Hawes and Adrian Carabajo. All Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s compositions that are performed in the show are performed with the utmost respect for the writers and composers. All songs are performed as they were originally written, with the exception of a few slight embellishments to enhance the live experience.
In order to play intricate music that tight, you have to have some pretty solid musical chops and to get them you need an awful lot of experience, which is something Bertolo has in spades.
“I started playing clubs when I was 12 years old out in California. By the time I was 19 I opened up a recording studio,” Bertolo says.
So why pick Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young to tribute?
“I’ve been a fan of Crosby, Stills & Nash my entire life and so has pretty much everyone around me,” Bertolo said. “Everybody in the show is a huge fan of the band as well. Pretty much the whole baby boomer generation is.”
Don’t miss this. Come and join CSNsongs for a night of amazing music, fun and stories that changed the face of American music and culture, forever. CSNSongs will take the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at the Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview St. in Lake Placid. For tickets and more information, visit www.SunEvents.com or call 941-207-1038.
If you love the music of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, you’re gonna love CSNsongs.