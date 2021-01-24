CSX Railroad has scheduled closing several crossings throughout Florida in upcoming days and weeks for repair. This will necessitate rerouting traffic. Signage will be in place marking detour routes.
The crossings in Avon Park and Sebring, as well as those in Frostproof in Polk County that will be closed are as follows:
Avon Park – to be closed on or around Jan. 26 – West Bell Street (Between South Feagin Avenue and South Lake Avenue, West Main Street / State Road 17 (between South Central Avenue and South Railroad Avenue), West Pleasant Street (between North Central Avenue and North Museum Avenue), West Lake Isis Avenue (near North Central Avenue), Couty Road 17A W. / Stryker Road (between North Central Avenue and North Gaster Road), and North Lake Damon Road (off of U.S. 98).
In Sebring – to be closed on or around Jan. 25 – Lemon Avenue (between Sebring Parkway and Raymond Street), Pear Street (between North Ridgewood Drive and Raymond Street), Arbuckle Creek Road (between MLK Jr. Boulevard and Sparr Drive), and Powerline Road (between South Clubhouse Boulevard and Basket Lake Drive).
In Frostproof – on or around Jan. 27 – State Road 700 (near Western Avenue and West Frostproof Road).
All crossings are generally closed anywhere from two to five days. This can change, with or without notice, due to unforeseen circumstances. Inclement weather could cause track maintenance delays or rescheduling. Please be prepared for delays and extended travel times.