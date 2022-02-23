AVON PARK — Receiving no recommendations for the Yard of the Month Award, the Avon Park Founders Garden Club decided to take a look at yards that had previously been presented the award. Many times a property has been sold and the new owners are not into landscape. That is not the case with this yard. The award was first presented in 2005. While the property is with the original owners, another family resides there. Virginia and Carlos Cuate were presented with the award for maintaining the yard at 300 CR 17A South. Even with the very cold weather we’ve experienced, the yard has received little damage.
A bouganvillea continues to bloom. Surprisingly a white orchid is blooming from within a large staghorn fern. Very healthy Canna lilies have beautiful salmon flowers. Split leaf philodendron grows thickly up into a chinaberry tree. Tall bamboo stands along the side of the yard. There are several fruit trees on the property. Figs, mangos, tangerine, peach, key lime, avocado and pineapple provide fruit in season. Other plants in the yard include hawthorne, mulberry, croton, palms, hibiscus, crown of thorns, jasmine and liriope. A tall cactus seems not to be affected by the cold. The addition of a white picket fence enclosing the yard draws your attention and then you notice the beauty of the yard.
Virginia gives credit to Carlos’ green thumb.
To recommend a yard for the Award phone 863-452-1927.