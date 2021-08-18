LAKE PLACID — A month since July 11, 2021, Cubans continue protesting, some 900 have gone missing. In America, rallies continue sporadically in support of a free Cuba and in loathing of the oppressors. In the midst of a rally, in the media pit, where newscasters and camera crews gather, a line of police tape segregates us from the ones they think count – the politicians.
“You’re kinda close,” I said to the camera woman snugged next to me.
She said something like, “get use to it.” As we wait for the governor of Florida to make an appearance, I look at my social media account at an ad from the people of Sugar Sand Distillery, announcing ‘free Cuba libre until Cuba is free.’ That is a rum, coke and a slice of lime drink. (Cuba libre meaning free Cuba.)
Curious as to why a distillery in Lake Placid, Florida, adjacent to Sebring, would have any concern for the Cubans’ struggle, immediately I jumped in my car and drove back 170 miles to get my free Cuba libre.
On the road, thoughts frequented back to my studies on Cuba, how during the Bautista dictatorship sugar played an important part of Cuba’s economy. Then, after the revolution – the sugar wars: a vain attempt to corner the global sugar market, a Fidel Castro initiative. Every able-bodied man, woman and child mandated to work the sugar cane crops … mandated, year round, nonstop. Mind you, all the original experts in agriculture fled to the United States or other countries. This lack of foresight led to the destruction of Cuba’s sugar crops and soil. Ask any expert, Cuba was known for its purest sugar worth its price in gold, especially when converted into its world renown rum. A rum produced with help from a sweat Caribbean island breeze off the Atlantic ocean. The owners of the Cuban rum companies escaping communism moved their distilleries to other countries, one such company fled to Puerto Rico, the original Cubans say, “It is not as good as it was in Cuba.” For now, Cuban rum is centralized in Cuba ran by the government’s Cubaron, the Havana Club. Imagine the United States government running liquor, what will it be called the Washinrum?
Driving by South Bay I pondered the importance of the sugar industry in Florida, as I passed a major sugar company along the road and entered Clewiston, where the town motto is ‘America’s Sweetest Town,’ a town developed around sugar.
“Why would the people at Sugar Sand Distillery stand up to the current communist regime? Placing such an ad on social media these days is gutsy?” I had to meet the owner.
Coasting along U.S. 27 North, I reached the old Cracker Trail now route 66. Further down I arrived at a vintage looking sign, ‘Sugar Sand Distillery,’ pointing toward a dirt road lined with sugar cane, like something out of Cuba. In the background, the workings of large industrial distillery of stainless steal barrels and pipes. With the window down, the summer heat swells up the smell of sweet sugar cane juices being processed into rum, a distinguished smell. One right turn, there it is, the outdoor bar. Behind it, Don Davies, the owner, busily talking with his staff and surprised to see me.
Journalist: I saw your recent post on the mojito. Is it because you are of Cuban descent?
Don Davies: No, I have had several groups of people come to the distillery lately that have moved here from Cuba and have heard their stories. However, I was touched by an older Cuban guy’s story of about 30 years ago. He was in the Bay of Pigs invasion and spent several years in a Fidel prison. Even before that we have known Cubans that left Cuba in the 1960’s and talked about leaving everything to come here. Hearing about their lives and Cuba have been part of my life.
As a result, a patriot of freedom, a local small business owner, all-American company in support of a free Cuba doing his part by offering a free Cuba libre. At least the first one is free. The promotion is running until Cuba is free.
So, as Don Davies introduces me to Laura (Bauchman), his associate, she begins to take me through their line of rum products, which also includes vodka. Immediately, you know this rum is unique and special, as Mr. Davies claims, “The only estate that grows their own sugar cane and distillery on site in all of North America and Hawaii.”
And, as I drink the many varieties of rum, which I never imagined could have existed, my thoughts somehow fall on the Cuban-born actor Andy Garcia, currently filming a big multi-million dollar Hollywood movie along with Cuban-born producers Gloria and Emilio Estefan, on a remake comedy about a Cuban family in Miami, I can see him drinking a Cuba libre in between takes, enjoying the Miami breeze, living the dream, while his people on an island 90 miles away struggle. They will make a brief television appearance showing support to make it alright. I should drive back down and ask him if he prefers a Cuba libre or just a whiskey on ice?
