As the weather warms have you noticed that a walk outdoors often results in a scattering of small brown lizards along your path? These abundant creatures are Cuban brown anoles, an introduced species that likely became part of our Florida environment after hitchhiking on cargo arriving from Cuba well over a hundred years ago.

Now abundant, reproducing and expanding its territory even into southern Georgia, the Cuban brown anole has adapted well to our region. When you see them you might marvel over the wide variety of coloration. Ranging from shades of light tan to dark brown and nearly black hues, these lizards can alter their coloration by lightening or darkening their skin tones. Related to the concentration and contraction of melanophores or pigment containing cells found within deeper layers of the lizard’s skin, these pigment sacs have small radial muscles which react to external stimuli. As they contract or expand, these internal organs control how much pigment is seen. In effect, the lizards can alter their coloration to camouflage or perhaps communicate with others.

Did You Know?

Our native anole – the green anole – is sometimes commonly called a “Florida chameleon” due to its ability to alter its coloration from bright green to grayish brown.