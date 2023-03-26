As the weather warms have you noticed that a walk outdoors often results in a scattering of small brown lizards along your path? These abundant creatures are Cuban brown anoles, an introduced species that likely became part of our Florida environment after hitchhiking on cargo arriving from Cuba well over a hundred years ago.
Now abundant, reproducing and expanding its territory even into southern Georgia, the Cuban brown anole has adapted well to our region. When you see them you might marvel over the wide variety of coloration. Ranging from shades of light tan to dark brown and nearly black hues, these lizards can alter their coloration by lightening or darkening their skin tones. Related to the concentration and contraction of melanophores or pigment containing cells found within deeper layers of the lizard’s skin, these pigment sacs have small radial muscles which react to external stimuli. As they contract or expand, these internal organs control how much pigment is seen. In effect, the lizards can alter their coloration to camouflage or perhaps communicate with others.
Often having a tail nearly as long as their bodies, these small lizards average from about five inches to nearly eight inches in total length. Males are larger than females, darker and sometimes spotted in appearance and will show a crest of skin raised on their heads and necks when agitated giving them a dinosaur-like effect. Females will sometimes have a light striping down the length of their bodies or a variety of markings such as triangles or chevrons. Juveniles look like miniature adults and resemble the markings found on females including a lighter stripe.
Those brilliantly colored “throat fans” or dewlaps are extended by the males to announce their presence and communicate with others. If you observe a poised anole, watch for him to start doing “push-ups” if agitated by the presence of another male. Cuban brown anoles also get into brief, but explosive skirmishes with one another, biting and wrestling before separating and dashing off. If you see a pair of these lizards in tight embrace, mating is underway and the female will soon lay small, smooth white eggs.
Watch how these lizards run out of the grass onto sidewalks to snatch up an ant or run up a screen to gobble up a resting moth. Like most lizards, growth includes times of sloughing skin as they shed and sometimes, you’ll see them with bits of dried skin yet attached.