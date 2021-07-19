SEBRING — They came from as far away as Miami, Venus and Homestead to express their solidarity with the people of Cuba, who suddenly found themselves isolated from the rest of the world when authorities there shut down access to the Internet last week.
Waving blue-and-white Cuban flags and shouting “Libdertad!” the protestors lined up along the northbound side of U.S. 27 and expressed themselves with plenty of vigor.
Jose Lela took to the microphone and urged the crowd to support Cubans who are not being heard. He asked them to send thoughts of courage to the island whose history aligns with Florida’s.
“My family is everything in Cuba,” Leal told the Highlands News-Sun. “Everybody needs to support freedom from Cuba, to support all my people.”
Rosa Montoya was there, too, wearing a T-shirt that read “PATRIA Y VIDA,” (Homeland and Life) the title of a Cuban protest song that’s been used for two generations at times like this. She was 5 years old when her father brought her and her 6-year-old brother to the United States from Cuba in 1967.
“I’ve been here 52 years, my father left a country that was communist,” Montoya said. “When we were taking off from the airport in Havana, he told us, ‘Don’t look back, we’re not welcome here.’”
She has family back in Cuba who she thinks of often.
She opposes the Cuban government, which cut the Internet as well as cell phone service to stop protestors from using texts and email to organize street protests.
“My father was born in Santa Clara and I have cousins still there, and first and second generation aunts and uncles,” she said. “I want them to know the freedom of expression, communication and assembly we have here.”
The crowd of several dozen people also held signs suggesting the United States send troops to topple the government in Havana.
Jose Valentin, who is Puerto Rican, said he was there to support Cuban ex-patriots; after all, Puerto Rica is another Caribbean Island.
“I’m sympathetic toward their cause,” Valentin said. “It is a just cause. I’m here to say, ‘I’m with you. If I can help you any legal way, I will.’”
Stacy Carlile grew up in Sugarloaf, a tiny key just north of Key West. The Lower Keys have long been connected to Cuba through smuggling, running, and rum running in the 1930s.
Cuban rafters come ashore there, and many Cubans have made a life in the Lower Keys, owning fishing boats and small businesses.
“I’m here today because Cuba is my second heritage,” Carlile said. “I love them and want to support their freedom.”
Sebring was not alone in its protests Saturday. Other boisterous gatherings were held in Central Florida, including one at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando and another at Kissimmee Lake Front Park Saturday afternoon.