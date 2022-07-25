Cubs Phillies Baseball

Chicago Cubs’ Nelson Velazquez, right, score past Philadelphia Phillies’ Garrett Stubbs during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Philadelphia.

 MATT ROURKE/AP PHOTO

PHILADELPHIA— Yan Gomes hit two home runs, Drew Smyly tossed six sharp innings and the Chicago Cubs completed a three-game sweep with a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Nelson Velázquez also went deep for the Cubs, who have won four in a row to pull within 19 games of .500. It was Chicago’s first series sweep of the season and first three-game sweep in Philadelphia since July 25-27, 2000.

Recommended for you