This home is located at 116 Crestview Court North in Lake Placid. It is priced at $286,500 and is listed by Laura Shirley with the Highlands Home Team, RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This home is located in the beautiful community of Tomoka Heights, a lakeside active 55+gated community.
“Comfortable” describes this home perfectly. This home has been well maintained and is absolutely spotless. From the moment you step inside from the front screened-in porch, you’ll be wowed. There are beautiful views out to the back yard.
The kitchen was just completely redone in 2018 with new soft close cabinets, crown molding and pot drawers, a new range and new refrigerator. There is a new washer and dryer as well.
Both baths have also been remodeled. You’ll love the split floor plan in this home. The great sun room is full of windows so you can enjoy the great outdoors as well as from a screened-in back porch.
This home has hurricane shutters, has been professionally landscaped, ceiling fans in every room (including garage), and sits on a quiet cul de sac. The garage also is air-conditioned, but can be turned on or off.
You will not want to miss this lovely home.
For information or to schedule a showing, call Laura Shirley at 863-465-7818 or 863-441-4742 or email her at laura@highlandshometeam.com. Visit the website at www.highlandshometeam.com