SEBRING —The Heartland Association of Realtors’ Realtor of the Year Award didn’t travel very far for 2019.
Cullen Wheeler, buyers’ specialist for the Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty, was named the top Realtor in 2019. He was presented the award by the 2018 winner, Mandy Elliott.
“Cullen is a personable and very dedicated, hard-working agent,” Many Elliott said. “He takes the time to really listen to his clients wants and needs which allows his to pinpoint the perfect home for his buyers, not to mention that it is always a riot when working with Cullen. He is a force to be reckoned with in this industry. He was one of several deserving nominees and we are so excited that his service, drive, character, ethics and disposition were recognized.”
The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty consistently ranks at the top of the Heartland, and was named the Keller Williams top group of 2019 for closed transactions in the South Florida Region.
