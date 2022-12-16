AVON PARK — Members of the business and civic community in Avon Park had heard Culver’s had started looking to build there.
Thus far, they haven’t heard any different, although they did learn the popular burger and frozen custard restaurant had definitely picked a spot in Sebring.
Whether or not that will result in two stores, they don’t know.
A request for an update from Culver’s public relations and communications officials was not immediately answered.
George Karos, executive director of the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce, said he and members of the Avon Park City Council had heard Culver’s was on contract for one of the outparcels at the Walmart SuperCenter.
Over the summer, Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich said that despite no site plans being submitted, Culver’s was looking at a site in Sebring.
Later, in late November, Lee Tolar in the Sebring Building Department said it was “very promising” for a Culver’s to go in just north of the former Jones Oil & Tire at 1651 U.S. 27 South.
In 1984, Craig and Lea Culver, along with Craig’s parents, George and Ruth, opened the very first Culver’s in the family’s hometown of Sauk City, Wisconsin, and began serving ButterBurgers and frozen custard.
Culver’s strategic growth plan includes restaurants from the Midwest south to Texas, west to Arizona and Utah, and east to South Carolina and Florida.
The closest Culver’s to Highlands County are in Winter Haven, about 45 miles from downtown Sebring on Cypress Gardens Boulevard; just north of Haines City, about 51 miles away on U.S. 27 and north of Port Charlotte, about 77 miles away on Kings Highway near I-75.
In the franchise FAQ (frequently-asked questions) section of Culvers.com, the site shows a map of franchise opportunities in Florida, but while Okeechobee County is shaded in, neighboring Highlands County is not, yet.
It gives a territorial protection of three miles, the minimum distance between franchisees, although that may be smaller in densely-populated areas.
The possible location in Sebring is 1651 U.S. 27 South, near Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 11.5 miles from the possible Avon Park location.
The franchise fee, the site states, is $55,000 for each new franchisee for a 15-year agreement. A 10-year renewal, if the store qualifies, is $30,000.
The annual royalty fee is 4% of gross sales, and the site states that the franchisee and investors need $500,000 in liquid assets to own a franchise, or $750,000 if they wish to also own the land, building and equipment.
According to Entrepreneur Magazine, Culver’s is the largest frozen custard chain in the United States. Frozen custard made its Midwestern debut during the Chicago World’s Fair in 1933 and has been a Wisconsin treat ever since, according to Culver’s.
The Culver’s menu includes a chicken sandwich and tenders, seafood sandwich and dinner, sides and more.
Culver Franchising System, Inc. is a privately held company established in 1987, based in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin with more than 800 restaurants in 25 states.
Each restaurant, which seats between 98-118 guests, employs between 30 to 75 team members year-round, including seasonal positions.