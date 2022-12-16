Culver's

The Wisconsin-based fast-food restaurant chain Culver’s is eyeing a site for a Sebring location.

 COURTESY PHOTO

AVON PARK — Members of the business and civic community in Avon Park had heard Culver’s had started looking to build there.

Thus far, they haven’t heard any different, although they did learn the popular burger and frozen custard restaurant had definitely picked a spot in Sebring.

Recommended for you