SEBRING — Curbside recycling has now ended for residents in the unincorporated areas of the county.
County commissioners approved an amendment to the contract with Waste Connections to do away with collecting recyclables directly from county residents. Effective Thursday, Waste Connections would no longer collect curbside recycling and people could use both their blue and green bins for regular household garbage.
There are no drop-off points for recyclables, yet. County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. has proposed starting off with three sites, to be fenced in and monitored by a Waste Connections employee. Hours for recycling operations will be announced later, said County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski.
It’s the same as how the county collected recycling before going to single-stream curbside collection four years ago, only without the staffed locations. Howerton hopes that by doing it this way — with monitored sites — will reduce contamination and help educate the public on what they can recycle.
It may also reduce the number of trucks that have to run each day to collect garbage and recycling separately, because now people can use the green carts for overflow. Howerton said, with lightning delays at the landfill during the summer, this would help by putting all of the trucks toward collecting garbage.
He knows it will work because last summer, when recycling was suspended, there were almost no complaint calls for garbage pickup.
Howerton said the county can look at the original list of recycling materials, but also said that the county may place recycling bins for glass, which the county can then pick up and take to the landfill to be crushed for landfill cover. With no market for glass for many years, that is how it has been processed.
Other changes include:
- Joint monthly meetings with Waste Connections to go over any issues that have arisen during that time;
- Tripling fines from $100-$500 up to $300-$1,500 for violations, such as missing a route;
- Cutting required response times for issues in half and reducing the required response time for any accidental spills;
- Transferring the recycling facility at the landfill directly to the county at no cost upon the end of the contract, rather than have the county pay the remaining value of the building;
- Removing the requirement for a Waste Connections operations building at the landfill.
Howerton said cutting the operations building off the contract was a big plus, because it’s one less building to have to take into ownership or purchase at a prorated share at the end of the contract.
“If that thing was built, we don’t need that building. We don’t need that there,” Howerton said. “Also, it was on our property. We’re giving them rights to use our property to build this, and we really don’t need it.”
When it comes time to correct a violation, such as a missed route, the company would have 24 hours to correct it, Howerton said. Commissioner Kevin Roberts asked what would happen if Waste Connections fails to pickup garbage on a Friday. Would customers have to wait until Monday to complain? Howerton said no, they should be able to get it corrected that Saturday.
Howerton said trucks will have cameras as well as GPS to monitor what happens on the routes, to ensure cans are out by the street, for example, or not blocked by a parked car. There are also means to make complaints if a truck is causing problems, such as leaking hydraulic fluid on residential streets.
Commission Chair Scott Kirouac asked if the county could reintroduce the habitual violator status on Waste Connections if they continue to have problems after the amendment. County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said the “habitual violator” process would not go away. If Vosburg labelled the hauler as an habitual violator again, and the county commission upholds that, any future violations could give the board a way to put out requests for proposals for a new hauler, if they so wished.
Howerton said the changes adopted Tuesday would be in effect for five years — the remainder of the contract — at which time the contract would be up for renewal.