Cure, don’t encourage, the blight
I read a letter to the editor concerning immigrant children from South American countries and how we as good people, using a comparison of Jesus in Mark 10, should allow them to come in.
Jesus said to be kind, not stupid. Did Jesus mean to allow for a mass population shift or mean (to) allow the children who want to to know Jesus to come to him where ever they lived. He also said in the passage we must accept heaven like a child for such is the Kingdom of God.
To allow these horrible people to have their way, their pockets would be full on the backs of these children, and the backs of the over-taxed American public,
Also the comparison of “I send you out as sheep” etc. was to the disciples to spread the Gospel, not to poor children being used as pawns by a vicious despicable group of heinous criminals.
Let’s use our efforts and money to cure this blight not encourage it and if you use Bible quotes, use them correctly. Let us be Christians with some back bone.
Just a thought from a blue collar Christian.
Jay Broker
Sebring