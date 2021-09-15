Medications aren’t always used for what they were intended for. Many drugs are FDA approved for one condition, but later on, after use on the mass population, new valuable uses are found for the same drug. Since it takes time and money to bring a drug to full FDA-approved status, the medications are simply ordered by physicians and other prescribing practitioners for what’s called an “off-label” use.
Physicians are most apt to prescribe off-label medications for children, or for patients facing life-threatening or terminal disorders. To give you an example of other off-label uses, take a look at these popular medications and their traditional approved use, as well as their off-label use. It’s interesting!
Ambien® (Zolpidem) – America’s favorite sleeper! This medication is approved and indicated for insomnia, but it has an off-label use that some doctor’s know about. It minimizes jet lag when you fly to another time zone and you take it on the long over-night flight.
Glucophage® (Metformin) – This is a block buster medication traditionally used to reduce blood sugar in people who have Type 2 diabetes. As for its off-label uses, it could help PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) symptoms.
Neurontin® (Gabapentin) – Used conventionally for neuropathic pain, this drug has an off-label use for bipolar disorder, as well as restless legs syndrome.
Minipress® (Prazosin) – This medication is used to control high blood pressure, but off-label it is prescribed to help with nightmares that are associated with PTSD.
Pamelor® (Nortriptyline) – Nortriptyline is FDA approved and indicated for depression. This antidepressant is frequently prescribed for neuropathy, and to help people stop smoking.
Risperdal® (Risperidone) – This is a medication approved to treat schizophrenia or acute manic phases of bipolar disorder. It has an off-label use for OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder) as well as symptoms of autism and Tourette’s syndrome.
Pepcid® (Famotidine) – This is a commonly used medication for heartburn and reflux, and it’s sold over-the-counter in the United States. When it comes to off-label uses, famotidine is prescribed to reduce gastritis symptoms associated with non-steroidal drugs such as ibuprofen and naproxen.
The list of off-label uses above is the tip of the iceberg. This phenomena is fascinating and it clearly demonstrates the importance of utilizing unapproved drugs to help with conditions that don’t respond to traditional remedies. Using a drug for its off-label use may spawn ethical question for some of you. In other words, would you be afraid of taking medications that are not FDA-approved? Or would this concern be minimized if your pain level was high enough to try it, for example? It’s a discussion to have with your own practitioner. If you’d like to read the longer version of this article, I can email it to you. Please sign up for my free newsletter at suzycohen.com.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.