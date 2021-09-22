SEBRING — Walter Theodore Curll, 54, of Sebring was arrested Tuesday afternoon by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He is facing charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of obscene material depicting children, failing to register as a convicted felon and using a two-way device to commit a felony.
A cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to HCSO’s Special Victims Unit regarding child pornography set off the investigation on May 24. The cybertip gave pertinent information such as the time and date, accounts and IP addresses among other items.
A search warrant was sent to Microsoft/Skype and Comcast, which led law enforcement to a home on Lafayette Avenue in Sebring. A search warrant was executed on Sept. 17 for internet capable electronics and the deputy spoke with Curll and the homeowner.
The arrest report shows Curll was made aware of his Miranda rights and stated he was living with a relative at the residence temporarily for seven months. Curll stated the homeowners did not have passwords to his electronic devices and confirmed his Skype accounts and email. He stated there was no child pornography pictures on his cell phone.
Major redactions take place in the report when the deputy asked Curll about his computer, as was the criminal history that showed Curll to be a convicted felon.
A “stun gun” was found in Curll’s bedroom, a weapon he was not supposed to have. According to Florida law, anyone convicted in a federal court out of Florida has 48 hours to register with the sheriff’s office, the report stated. Curll was living at the home for seven months.
Curll is in the Highlands County Jail and has a $16,250 bond.