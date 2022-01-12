Curtis E. Ayers Sr.
Curtis “Curt” Eugene Ayers Sr., age 92, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. He was born March 4, 1929 in Gibson Station, Virginia to the late Hubert L. and Lydia J. (Estep) Ayers. He had been a resident since 1991 coming from Castalia, Ohio and was of the Baptist faith.
Curt is survived by his wife, JoAnn Ayers of Sebring, Florida; children, Michael Ayers (Denise) of Monroe, Michigan, and Curtis Eugene “Gene” Ayers Jr. of Titusville, Florida; step-daughters, Becky Baize and Renee Young; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Dennis Ayers and Randall Ayers, and daughters, Virginia Adkins, Judy Miller and Debra Fuson.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family receiving friends beginning at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com