AVON PARK — Steven Thomas Curtiss, 31, of Avon Park was arrested by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies on the evening of Jan. 16. His charges include several drug-related charges and a moving traffic violation while license suspended, habitual offender.
Curtiss’ HCSO arrest report shows a deputy observed a Ford station wagon heading west on State Road 64. As the vehicle passed the deputy, he noted the driver. The wagon pulled into a nearby gas station and the deputy followed. The deputy wrote he knew Curtiss had a Ford station wagon and that he did not have a valid license.
Curtiss stopped at a pump and got out of the car. The report shows the deputy stopped Curtiss before he went inside the store. The deputy wrote he handcuffed Curtiss because of the invalid license and searched his person. The deputy allegedly found a clear bag with smaller clear baggies inside of it in his pocket. The deputy wrote that in his experience, he knew the bags were “utilized in narcotics” and the amount of bags is “commonly” used in dealing in narcotics
According to the report, Curtiss denied having anything in the vehicle, after the deputy asked him. He allegedly told the deputy that K-9s “alert on the vehicle all the time.”
A vehicle search produced a scale with residue, a bag with a crystal-like substance, which would field-test for methamphetamine and another scale. The unpacked methamphetamine weighed 10.4 grams.
Curtiss is in the Highlands County Jail without bond.