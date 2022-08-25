SEBRING — A Lake Placid man already on felony probation now faces additional charges of stealing a van and possession of weapons by a convicted felon.
Justin Dylan Jeremiah Cusson, 23, was found Tuesday, according to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office reports, in a Kia minivan reported stolen and apparently spray-painted black.
The van was supposed to have been white, reports said. It was reported stolen on Monday.
Reports said the Sebring Police Department spotted the van and tried to do a traffic stop in the area of Kenilworth Boulevard, but he gave chase. Officers lost sight of the van in the area of U.S. 27 and Hammock Road, reports said.
A deputy parked near the north Sebring McDonald’s restaurant got the alert and saw the van, heading north, which then turned into the parking lot where the deputy was.
The deputy checked the tag and confirmed the van was the same one, and then attempted a traffic stop, but the van fled back to the highway, leading a chase in excess of 100 mph, reports said.
At Valerie Boulevard, the van turned into a parking lot, attempting to head east on Valerie, but got trapped in by a dead-end parking lot, reports said. The driver, later identified as Cusson, got out and ran south, reports said.
Deputies quickly apprehended him, reports said, and then cleared the van of all passengers. That’s when they found a Taurus 9mm pistol in the cup holder below the radio, reports said.
Deputies also found a live 9mm round in the driver’s door handle and could smell marijuana in the van, reports said.
According to reports, Cusson told deputies he got the van from a friend who goes by the name “Fresh,” who allegedly lives on Rainbow Avenue in Sebring.
Allegedly, when first spotted by police, Cusson had a woman in the van with him whom he was taking away from a domestic violence situation, according to what he told deputies.
When he saw the officer behind him, he told deputies that he hoped the officer would leave him alone. Allegedly, the woman jumped out of the van at the intersection of Kenilworth Boulevard and Sebring Parkway, reports said.
Allegedly, he was nervous because he had marijuana on him, reports said, and he told deputies that police had made him nervous all his life.
Cusson was on felony probation at the time of this arrest, reports said. News reports from November 2020 state that he and Charles Fanz were found and arrested then in Polk County for grand theft of a Ford Econoline van stolen from Highlands County.
Law enforcement in Polk County found the two in the van the day after the 2020 theft and stopped and arrested them on South Highway 98 and Winter Lake Road, south of Lakeland, according to news reports.
News reports stated that Cusson also had another case of grand theft auto, involving a Ford F-150 pickup, against him in February 2020.
The Sheriff’s Office cautions that all people are considered innocent of a crime until proven guilty in a court of law.