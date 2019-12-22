This home is located at 1510 Divot Court in Golf Hammock. The home is priced at $439,900 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Properties Group.
If you’ve been searching for a move-in ready, four-bedroom, four-bath, pool home, plus a separate office, look no further – this is it!
Situated on a private cul-de-sac, this lovely executive home greets you with its circular driveway and double-leaded glass entry doors. The interior boasts many nice designer features including 9-foot ceilings, 18-inch tile laid on the diagonal, moldings, columns and arch doorways giving the home that elegant feel.
The spacious living room has a wall of pocketing sliding glass doors that open to the lanai and pool area that allows you to bring the outside in. It is adjacent to the kitchen, which makes entertaining a breeze.
The chefs in the family will adore this kitchen with its white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a cooktop on the center island, double wall oven, a walk-in corner pantry and a huge breakfast bar with more than enough room for eight stools. There is also a bay windowed breakfast area with view of the pool and lanai.
The kitchen is adjacent to the family/TV room, which can be closed off with double French doors. There is a magnificent wall of custom cherry built-in cabinets and a wood-burning fireplace.
A formal dining room boasts more custom built-in cabinets, moldings, arched windows and a 12-foot ceiling. It is currently being used as a music room.
The 16-by-23-foot owner’s suite boasts double step ceiling, wood laminate flooring, access to the lanai and has two walk-in closets – one with a closet system for efficient use of space. The spa-like bath has a large double sink vanity, as well as a separate make-up vanity, private water closet, jetted tub and ceramic shower with dual heads.
Two more bedrooms each have an en-suite bath, plus there’s a fourth bedroom currently being used as an office that boasts custom-built cabinets and a fourth bath with access to the lanai and pool area.
There is an air-conditioned room with access through the garage that’s currently being used as a second office, perfect for the work-at-home owner, but it would also make a wonderful craft or exercise room.
The huge laundry room, which acts as the mud room from the three-car oversized garage, has cabinets galore and plenty of storage space.
The fenced yard will be perfect for your four-legged family members. And last but certainly not least, you will love the huge 46-foot wide covered and screened lanai and pool area. This is the perfect place to enjoy the fresh air, a cook-out or a refreshing swim in the heated pool.
Other features of this home include newer dual A/C systems, nine-foot ceilings, freshly painted interior and exterior, tasteful 18-inch ceramic tile, “Auriel” whole house AV system (including five TV’s) and two hot water heaters. There is tile flooring throughout all the living areas and baths, and wood laminate floors in all the Bedrooms.
Built in 2004, this home has 3,783 square feet air-conditioned area with 4,485 total square feet. It is situated on over half an acre.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net or Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net. You can view this home and others at www.HomesForSaleSebring.com.