This home is located at 3920 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $699,500 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
Welcome to 3920 Lakeview Drive on beautiful Lake Jackson. This luxury custom pool home was built in 2006 and situated on approximately a half-acre lot with 100 feet of lakefront. This gorgeous home is loaded with upgrades, designer finishes and neutral colors throughout.
The home has 2,816 living square feet under air and boasts four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, two half bathrooms and a home office. The home office can easily be converted to a fifth bedroom if needed. The home has a three-car detached garage and a workshop.
A nicely landscaped tiled exterior walkway and porch set the stage for the front entry and opens into the home to a large foyer that flows to the spacious open great room/living room. The coffered ceilings are 12 feet high with triple crown molding. Double doors open from the great room to the covered porch. To the right of the foyer is the dining room with more coffer 12 feet ceilings and three arched windows offering lake views. The kitchen has wood cabinetry, solid surface counters with plenty of space for food prep, stainless-steel appliances, pantry and step-up breakfast bar which separates a large breakfast room. Directly off the living room is a home office overlooking the backyard.
The other side of the house is the kid’s retreat. It includes two bedrooms facing the lake and separated by a Jack and Jill bathroom. The fourth bedroom shares a Jack and Jill bathroom with the hall/guest bathroom.
The home offers plenty of parking starting with the front circular driveway. The back of the house has a detached three-car garage. There is parking for an RV or a boat. Between the garage and the home is a breezeway with an entrance into the laundry room for easy access when bringing in groceries. The spacious laundry room has great storage with cabinets above the washer/dryer and double closets.
On the lakeside you will enjoy 100 feet of lakefront on Lake Jackson. At the lake shore there is a large activity deck with a pergola. A dock leads the way to the boathouse with electric boat lift, activity deck with bar and a loft for storage. Along the lakeshore is a bulkhead. In addition, there is also a jet ski lift.
Lake Jackson is a clean and clear 3,200-acre lake that offers a great place for watersports and bass fishing. You can sit on the activity deck and enjoy the morning sunrise or evening sunset. Lake Jackson has a 10-mile multi-use sidewalk for walking or jogging around the lake. For cycling, there is a bike lane around the lake.
The yard is lush with tropical landscaping including several varieties of mango and avocado trees.
The location is great for professionals relocating to AdventHealth as you are approximately 10 minutes to the hospital. The home is located inside the city of Sebring with close access to U.S. 27.
