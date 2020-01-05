This home is at 897 Entrance Road in Avon Park. It is priced for $332,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This beautiful, meticulously maintained one-owner custom-built home is located in the sought after neighborhood of River Greens Golf Course Community.
The three-bedroom, two-bath split plan home boasts over 2,400 square feet of living space and 3,460 total square feet under roof. There is an oversized 1,339 square foot garage that could store several vehicles, a boat or an area for a large workshop that includes a golf cart door to the rear. There is also a 14-by-26-foot bonus room under air that could be used for a craft room, office or extra storage.
As you enter this unique home, you’ll be captivated by the magnificent 14-by-30-foot salt water heated pool and pavered lanai with an awesome view of the golf course. It’s a perfect area for enjoying the outdoors or entertaining guests in this relaxing atmosphere.
The kitchen offers custom multi-level oak cabinets, solid surface counter tops, wrap-around bar, breakfast nook, dining area off the kitchen, chair rails, 10-foot ceilings and crown molding throughout. You will definitely appreciate the custom features of this home: spacious master suite, vinyl plank flooring, dual sink vanity, large walk-in marble shower and nice sized master closet. Both guest bedrooms have large walk-in closets, vinyl plank flooring, marble bath/shower and marble counter top in the bathroom. This home has a perfect floor plan that enables guests’ privacy while visiting.
Oversized indoor laundry room with built-in cabinets, laundry sink and plenty of room for extra storage. There are many upgrades to this home including: in-ground caged salt water heated pool completed in 2015, a/c unit in 2018, most doors are handicap sized and additional insulation was blown in the attic, which greatly reduces the heating and air conditioning bills.
You must see this home to truly appreciate the design and thought that was put into the 4-plus car garage. There’s plenty of storage for all of your favorite toys.
For a private viewing of this beautiful home, call Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358 or visit lterrell@bhhsflpg.com. Ask about MLS 271146.