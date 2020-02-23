This home is located at 3778 Enchanted Oaks Lane in Sebring. It is priced at $349,000 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
If you have been on the hunt for the perfect family home in Sebring, then this custom-built Winnberry pool home in the Country Club of Sebring may be just the one.
Lush landscaping and beautiful oak trees greet you as you approach the home on the walkway. Double front doors welcome you into the foyer overlooking the formal living and dining areas with 10-foot coffer tray ceilings. The living room features a beautiful fireplace and French doors leading to the lanai.
This home was designed with entertaining in mind.
A custom wet bar connects the living room to the kitchen. The dining room is to the left and detail includes plant shelves and hardwood flooring. An entry way conveniently opens to the kitchen for serving meals to family and friends.
The formal living room flows nicely to the family room, kitchen and breakfast nook. The updated kitchen will please any chef in the family with its granite countertops, 42-inch rich wood cabinets topped with crown molding, new stone backsplash, center cooking island and step-up breakfast bar dividing the family room. The large family room with hardwood floors overlooks the swimming pool through tall seamless glass windows. French doors open to the lanai from the family room. Adjacent to the kitchen is a sunny breakfast nook with more oversized seamless glass windows offering a beautiful view lanai, pool and conservation area. A hall from the family room leads to the guest bathroom and two generous size secondary bedrooms with extra-large closets.
Do you need space to work from home? To the right of the foyer is a spacious office. This space can also be used as a fourth bedroom.
The spacious master suite is secluded on one side of the home and is a true retreat with vaulted ceiling, large his and her walk-in closets and French doors for a private entrance to the pool and lanai. The spa-like ensuite boasts his and her vanities with granite counters, large walk-in shower, jetted tub, and water closet for privacy.
Wait until you see the outdoor living area! Step out from the family room or living room through French doors to the lanai and your very own oasis. This floor plan gives a great flow when entertaining to bring the outside in. A step-up space in the lanai area is for an outdoor cook area. The sparkling 14-by-40-foot swimming pool has a deep volleyball center and a separate spa for relaxing. The pool area is caged and overlooks the private preserve buffer separating the backyard from the golf course. The backyard is fully fenced with a black iron fence which offers space for children or pets to run and play.
The oversized two-car garage has a double side door entry for your golf cart. The garage opens to a spacious laundry room with lots of cabinets for storage is adjacent to the kitchen. This home offers approximately 2,600 square feet of living space. Recent replacements include the convection oven, pool pump, pool screens and irrigation system. The Trane AC/heat was replaced five years ago.
The Country Club of Sebring offers amenities for your enjoyment that includes a golf-course, clay tennis courts and full service restaurant. The community is neighbors with Highlands Hammock State Park. Almost every night you will see beautiful deer pass through. If you want a country feel yet city close, schedule your viewing of the home and start living the lifestyle you will love!
For information or to schedule a showing, call or text Cool at 863-873-7243 or visit TheCoolTeam.com.