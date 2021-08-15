This home is located at 1619 Willow Dale in Sebring. The home is priced at $205,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring.
Come live the Florida retired life in style at the highly sought after 55+ community of Willow Gate, tucked away, yet so close to all your major shopping and restaurants. This very nice, furnished, clean home is calling out to empty nesters and retirees, just the right size at a little over 1,100 living square feet, two bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage. The moment you pull up you’ll notice the nice curb landscaping and garden, ideal for showcasing your green thumb.
You’ll get that warm, cozy home feeling when you walk into the bright, open living room and see the modern touches throughout with great updates including no carpet and no popcorn ceiling. Invite your close friends and family to enjoy a nice meal or brunch in your beautifully remodeled eat-in kitchen with a gorgeous tall table, pretty chandelier, stainless appliances, Silestone hard surface countertops, white cabinets, lots of drawers and a pantry. You can even access the garage from the kitchen.
In addition to being a split floor plan, there’s also a pocket door in the hallway that separates the living room, bedroom and bathroom so guests can enjoy their privacy.
Nice, large master suite with coastal colors, walk-in closet, plantation shutters and included is a desk, drawers, pretty rug and lounge couch that folds out into a twin bed. The master bath has been remodeled. It has a pretty, tall vanity and walk-in tile shower with glass door.
Just off the living room, through sliding doors, there’s a Florida room, which could be a great hobby room or office, has access to the backyard and includes a pretty cabinet with wine tops as the doors and round table with glass top. Enjoy the nice weather days with some shade in the back patio with remote-controlled awnings, swing, table with chairs and lounge included. Other great features are the leaf guard gutters, the refrigerator, stove and dishwasher were bought in 2018 and a newer 2017 roof.
A short walk down the street is the clubhouse where you can enjoy a dip in the sparkling blue pool and play in the shuffleboard courts. The low HOA fee of only $75/month covers lawn maintenance and maintenance of the common areas. Come take a look today!
For more information or to schedule a tour of this property, call Jeanny Campbell at Re/Max Realty Plus, 863-985-0077.
MLS#282083