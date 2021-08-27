SEBRING — Highlands County Circuit Court will discuss Stephen Young’s possible resentencing in September.
That’s when a judge will consider whether the 27-year-old broke his probation agreement when he was arrested for stalking and threatening a former girlfriend online.
Young was to appear in court on Thursday on a motion for prosecutors to return property to him, but it was canceled. Young was convicted of perjury for lying about the whereabouts of a gun during a hearing to deny him access to firearms.
Young, who has a history of marital violence, was put on five years’ probation in February 2020 after he was found guilty of beating a child with a spatula.
On March 1 – just 11 days after his probation began – a young woman called the Highlands County Sheriff’s non-emergency line just after 4 a.m. She asked to talk to someone about her boyfriend’s threats to leak nude photographs of her.
The woman called again at 6:50 a.m., complaining that her boyfriend had been harassing her.
Investigators say the call was just the beginning of a weeks-long harassment campaign. By March 12, when deputies arrested Young, they had followed a trail of phone text messages, Facebook instant messages, and call records that showed the woman had been under cyber attack at home and work.
The woman and Young had lived together as a family unit, detectives said. Young told detectives he had given the woman permission to use his credit card. When they broke up, Young believed he could have her arrested for unauthorized use of his card.
On March 3, detectives interviewed the woman, who told them Young had begun threatening her via text messages, telling her she owed him money and would have her arrested if she didn’t pay it. Then friends and family informed her of seeing “provocative and partially nude” photographs and provided links to the photos on social media sites.
Several people defended the victim and told Young to leave her alone.
“No man should treat a woman like this, period,” one man texted Young.
“She is a good person, and I seriously doubt she would ever do anything like that,” wrote a woman who knows the victim.
After all the texts to friends, family and her work, Young’s final instant messages to the victim went unanswered.
“I’m really not trying to bother you.”
“I guess I see how it really is, I guess you don’t care.”
On March 7, Young called the victim 41 times between 4:21 a.m. and 4:48 a.m.; the victim did not answer any of them, an investigator wrote in his report.
On March 12, deputies arrested Young and put him in jail where he has remained for the past 20 months.
County court records show stalking violence/cyberstalking complaints against Young from three years ago, on March 1, 2018, which were dismissed two weeks later. On March 19, 2018, new stalking violence/cyberstalking accusations were filed in county court.
On March 22, 2018, a woman filed “repeat violence” accusations against Young in county court, and those too, were dismissed.
In September 2019, following allegations of child abuse, investigators searched Young’s apartment, and allegedly found a bottle of oxycodone, which had been prescribed to someone else.
He was found guilty of child abuse and put on five years probation. Prosecutors did not prosecute him on the pain pill and paraphernalia charges.
For allegedly cyberstalking his former girlfriend, detectives charged Young with stalking, domestic violence related, two counts of extortion or threats, and three counts of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
Judges in Florida can determine that a defendant has broken parole even if a jury finds the individual is not guilty of the offense. In fact, there is no right to a jury trial on a violation of probation; rather, a judge alone can decide whether the person violated probation at a hearing.
His violation of probation hearing is Sept. 22 at 1:15 p.m.