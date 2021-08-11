SEBRING — A tractor trailer hit and killed a bicyclist on U.S. 27 Tuesday morning, shutting down the southbound lanes of the highway for hours.
The bicyclist, 30-year-old Trevor Lefiles of Sebring, was riding the bicycle across the highway near Pinch-a-Penny Pool Patio & Spa around 10:30 a.m. when a southbound tractor trailer hit him, a Sebring Police investigator said. The truck belonged to Walpole Inc., a Florida trucking company with offices in Okeechobee, Tampa and Riviera Beach.
“The truck was going down the highway and the bicyclist cut across the highway in front of it,” he said.
EMTs and a ladder truck from Sebring Fire Station 15 responded to the incident.
Highlands County is witnessing a greater number of fatal vehicle accidents in 2021 than in recent years. For instance, 24 people have died in crashes in 2021, according to an unofficial count by the Highlands News-Sun. By this time in 2020, 15 people had died on county roads.
Two pedestrians have died in vehicle accidents in Highlands County this year. The first bicycle fatal occurred Jan. 7 when a Sebring man was hit by a car and killed on West Stryker Road in Avon Park.
In 2020, 127 Florida bicyclists lost their lives in vehicle accidents, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The Sebring investigator said pedestrians and bicyclists should “be aware of your surroundings whenever you cross the road and at all times, really.”
Sebring Police Department, which is investigating the accident, reopened the southbound lanes at 2:40 p.m.