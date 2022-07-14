SEBRING — A cyclist died Wednesday afternoon while trying to cross U.S. 27 northbound near Northwood Boulevard.
Witnesses said a bystander performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the cyclist, and paramedics took over after they arrived, but to no avail.
The cyclist’s name and age have not been released, pending notification of next of kin, said Police Lt. Mike Cutolo at the scene.
The collision took place just before 3:18 p.m., when Korinn Wisniewski, one of the first to call 911, was driving north with her young son.
Wisniewski said she saw a small maroon Chevrolet SUV hit the back wheel of the bicycle as the cyclist was attempting to cross northbound lanes from the median to the shoulder.
She saw the rider go flying, and saw a doctor doing CPR.
The bicycle landed on the median curb and the rider landed not far away. Emergency vehicles shielded the cyclist from view by passing traffic, restricted to the outside lane while the Sebring Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division conducted a traffic homicide investigation.
Cutolo, who said such matters are routine, also expected the investigation to take at least four hours, maybe more, with traffic either crawling by on the highway or driving by on the Frontage Road in front of Fairmount Plaza.
It is unknown is the cyclist was wearing a helmet.
This is the 20th fatality on Highlands County roads, and the first bicyclist to die in 2022, according to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun. At this same time last year, there had been 17 fatalities on county roadways.