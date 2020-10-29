SEBRING — A 50-year-old Sebring man died Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 27 in Avon Park while trying to cross the highway on a bicycle.
His was one of four wrecks with injuries from mid-afternoon Tuesday to Wednesday morning in the Avon Park-Sebring area.
FHP is no longer releasing names on their initial press reports. The year, make and model of the vehicles involved are also not included in that report.
Reports state the motorists had worn seat belts and were not injured.
Also, reports do not indicate whether or not charges, if any, are pending investigation.
The wreck took place at 3:42 p.m.
The SUV was northbound on U.S. 27, in the left-hand lane, approaching the intersection with Keiber Boulevard, FHP reports state.
The cyclist made an apparent attempt at crossing the highway from east to west and went directly into the path of the SUV, reports said.
The front of the vehicle hit the left side of the cyclist, knocking him and the bicycle into the median, while the vehicle also traveled across the grass median and stopped in the southbound lanes, facing north.
Emergency medical personnel transported the cyclist to nearby AdventHealth Sebring where he was later pronounced deceased.
Another wreck at precisely that same time Tuesday was far less fatal.
Based on preliminary information from both the Highlands and Polk County sheriff’s offices, the driver of a silver Honda SUV lost control at 3:42 p.m. for unknown reasons and hit a tree on State Road 64 East.
The wreck was in the area of East Arbuckle Road, near the entrance to Arbuckle State Park, according to Highlands sheriff officials.
Both agencies said the female driver was entrapped with a leg injury, but conscious.
Once freed, she was flown to Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Polk deputies cleared the scene in two hours.
Then, a wreck at 9 p.m. Tuesday on Sebring Parkway between West and Sandra Boulevards damaged two cars and sent two injured motorists to a local hospital.
Units from nearby West Sebring Station 9 and Sun ‘N Lake Station 7 responded to the wreck.
The road was closed for a short while personnel tended to two injured patients and did road cleanup.
Both patients were transported, according to reports from Highlands County Fire Rescue, although reports from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office had no one being transported.
Finally, another driver of a gray pickup hit a tree at 8:24 a.m. Wednesday at the 90-degree turn that connects Brunns Road and Flare Avenue in Sebring.
Highlands County sheriff’s officials don’t have any further information as it’s an FHP case, and FHP has not yet issued a press release on the wreck.