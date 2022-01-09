AVON PARK — A 16-year-old cyclist from Wauchula was seriously injured Friday night while riding his bicycle.
Florida State Patrol troopers report that the pickup and trailer that hit him ran off, and they need your help to find the driver.
The teenager, FHP reports state, was riding at 7 p.m. Friday, heading east on the north paved shoulder of State Road 64.
As he was approaching Kelly Ballard Road an unidentified pickup pulling an enclosed trailer veered off the roadway onto the shoulder, where the right side of the trailer clipped the cyclist.
The pickup fled the scene, FHP reports stated.
Emergency medical personnel transported the cyclist to an area hospital in serious condition. Reports released Saturday morning still had the cyclist listed in that condition.
- FHP urges anyone with information regarding that truck to please dial FHP (347) or report it anonymously to Florida Crime Stoppers by calling TIPS (8477), going through the Florida Crime Stoppers smartphone phone app, at 1-866-226-8477 or at www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.
The FHP is also still seeking the identity of the driver of a flatbed semi-trailer involved in a fatal wreck in November.
Surveillance video just before 5:35 a.m. Nov.18, from a business on U.S. 27 near SunPure Road, shows a white semi-trailer that FHP troopers suspect of hitting another car and sending it across oncoming traffic.
That crash caused fatal injuries to 43-year-old Trena Williams of Avon Park.
FHP is also still seeking information on a hit and run on a pedestrian on July 22, 2020.
At 2:13 a.m. that day, a 32-year-old unidentified Wauchula man was walking along State Road 17 in Sebring, approaching the intersection of Ramona Avenue.
A vehicle hit him and the driver fled the scene in that vehicle.
FHP troopers are looking for anyone who might help them identify that vehicle or driver.