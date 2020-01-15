Editor's note: This story has been updated from its printed version to reflect information from the driver that she did stop immediately after the wreck and called 911.
SEBRING — Jennifer Weeks is stable, but still in critical condition, according to her family, after being hit on her bicycle by a motorist Monday afternoon on State Road 17.
Crystal Blasingain, one of Weeks’ younger sisters, said the family didn’t find out much about her condition until between 1:30-2 a.m. Tuesday while trauma surgeons at Lakeland Regional Medical Center completed multiple surgeries on her.
Blasingain said Weeks had more surgeries scheduled for Tuesday and had a long way to go for recovery.
Injuries included several broken bones, including knees, a shoulder blade and her pelvis in several places, as well as stitches all over her body, according to both Blasingain and Sherry Danyel Sanders, one of Weeks’ older siblings.
“We just got to see her. She is sedated [and] on a breathing tube,” Sanders said via an instant message application.
Doctors have Weeks heavily sedated and her sisters were told to expect her to be on a ventilator for at least a week. Blasingain said doctors don’t want Weeks moving around and re-injuring herself between surgeries or during recovery.
Weeks was hit at approximately 3:45 p.m. Monday, based both on dispatches to fire and emergency medical crews, as well as the recollection of a man — one of several — who immediately stopped to help.
Troy Sutton, a passing motorist, said he didn’t see the impact. He came around the corner near Ramona Road to see a woman lying on the grass.
“[I] pulled over, hit the flashers, called 911, grabbed blankets and tried to stabilize her,” Sutton said. “There was another woman on the scene, a nurse, wearing red [scrubs], and an older man. [We] were trying to keep her covered and talk to her.”
From her they learned her name and that she had children. Four, Sanders said.
Sutton said an African-American woman, first on the scene, identified the Cadillac sedan from the wreck.
He described the damage as having the hood “pushed up to the strut towers” and a broken windshield.
The driver, 50-year-old Lisa Falcon of Sebring, told the Highlands News-Sun on Wednesday that she, in shock over what had happened, immediately pulled over at Arbuckle Creek Road, by the Circle K gas station, and called 911.
Florida Highway Patrol reported that her grey 2013 Cadillac ATS4 sedan was northbound on SR 17 while Weeks, 30, was southbound on the northbound shoulder.
Blasingain told the Highlands News-Sun that Weeks preferred to travel that way, which is not protocol for cycling on roads, in order to see approaching traffic.
FHP said the front of the car hit Weeks’ bicycle within the northbound lane, and Weeks was thrown off. She landed on the northbound shoulder by the bicycle.
Reports did not list any distractions or impairments for the driver. No charges have been filed, and FHP still has the case under investigation.
Sutton said he was glad the company he works for trains employees on first aid and emergency response. He was also thankful that the nurse was there and knew what to do to help Weeks.
“I only hope [if it] were it myself or a member of my family, people would do the same,” Sutton said.
Blasingain said she and other members of the family are worried not only for Weeks’ physical recovery, but also because she doesn’t have health insurance.
For now, they take comfort in the fact that doctors said she was talking and alert.
“I have faith that she will heal [and] walk again. It will take time but we know how strong she is,” Sanders said in her message. “If everyone could please keep her in your prayers. [Let’s] start a prayer chain. Our family will be there for her every step of the way. We appreciate everyone’s concern and prayers. We will be posting updates as we get them.”