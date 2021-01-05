LAKE WALES — New Year’s Eve saw a cyclist hit by a car on U.S. 27 in the area of State Road 60, and run over by four more cars in the process.
Lake Wales Police Department identified the cyclist as Steven Kovach, 41, of Lake Wales.
At 6:12 p.m. that night, Kovach apparently was trying to cross the southbound lanes of the highway on a stretch just south of SR 60, an area of the road known for being hazardous given the nearby state road junction that is also near surface-street access to the downtown area.
Police reports state that, initially, several vehicles were able to dodge the cyclist before a vehicle traveling up from behind him struck him.
Several other southbound vehicles then hit him, reports said. He was deceased when officers arrived.
Police still have the investigation open. Anyone with information should contact Officer Meyers at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223, ext. 550.