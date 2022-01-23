SEBRING — A cyclist got hit Thursday evening while riding along U.S. 27.
According to Sebring police, she was riding northbound in the southbound bike lane and the motorist, turning onto the roadway, didn’t see her approaching.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said 57-year-old Jackie Zanolin of Sebring did not receive incapacitating injuries from the collision, but was transported to AdventHealth Sebring to get examined.
The crash happened at 5:25 p.m., Hart said. A silver 2019 Subaru Impreza, driven by 28-year-old Brandon Monville of Post Charlotte, had stopped at a stop sign on Cornell Road, preparing to turn right onto southbound U.S. 27.
At that moment, Hart said, Zanolin was northbound in the southbound bike lane, approaching Cornell Road and the car. When Brandon went to pull out, the car and her bike collided, bending up the front wheel and throwing her off.
Hart said neither Monville nor his passenger, 33-year-old Rosalee Castillo of Sebring, were injured.
Police officers found Zanolin at fault, Hart said, but did not issue any citations.
Under Florida Statute 316.081, all vehicles must be driven on the right side of the roadway, and Florida Statute 318.2065 states that every person propelling a vehicle by human power has all of the rights, as well as all the duties of a driver of any other vehicle.
This includes the requirement to ride on the right-hand side of the road for whatever direction they are traveling. Section 318.2065(5)(a) states that a person operating a bicycle on a roadway at less than the normal speed of traffic at that time, place or roadway condition must ride in the bicycle lane or as close as practicable to the right-hand curb, if there is no bicycle lane.
The only exceptions are when overtaking or passing a slower vehicle that’s going that same direction, when moving to the left side of a travel lane to prepare for a left turn — and signaling the intention to do that — or when veering left to avoid a bad road condition or potential conflict.
Hart said the major intersection of U.S. 27 at Sebring Parkway and Schumacher Road, as well as the surrounding side streets — of which Cornell Road is one — see a lot of crashes. That includes Doc Sherwood Boulevard and Northwood Boulevard, both of which have seen crashes, sometimes fatal ones.
The same high-traffic and high-conflict situations exist, he said, at other nearby U.S. 27 intersections, including Grand Prix Drive at Walmart, the Bayview Street/New Life Way intersection and Thunderbird Road. People driving, riding motorcycles or human-powered bicycles or walking in those area are advised to use extra caution, watching for cross-traffic and heavy vehicles.
Signalized crosswalks exist at the Parkway/Schumacher, Bayview/New Live Way and Thunderbird intersections, for pedestrians and for cyclists to walk their bicycles to the right-hand side of the road for the direction they are going.