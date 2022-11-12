SEBRING — A cyclist died early Friday morning while crossing U.S. 27 in front of a semi-trailer in the dark.
The Florida Highway Patrol has the incident under investigation. No names are available at this time, but FHP has notified next of kin.
SEBRING — A cyclist died early Friday morning while crossing U.S. 27 in front of a semi-trailer in the dark.
The Florida Highway Patrol has the incident under investigation. No names are available at this time, but FHP has notified next of kin.
The collision took place in the dark, at 1:55 a.m., FHP reports state, in the southbound lanes of the highway, where it meets Skipper Road.
Reports said the semi-trailer, driven by a 46-year-old man out of Davenport, was southbound in the outside lanes when a 42-year-old Sebring man, riding a “pedacycle,” crossed southbound lanes, headed west.
The front of the semi hit the pedacycle and sent it and the rider onto the west shoulder of U.S. 27. The truck made a controlled stop onto the paved shoulder, reports said, just south of Skipper Road.
The rider was not wearing a helmet, reports said. Paramedics with Highlands County Fire Rescue pronounced him dead on the scene.
The cyclist was the third cyclist killed on Highlands County roads this year, based on unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun.
The Highlands News-Sun also has one pedestrian listed as a traffic death.
At this same time in 2021, Highlands had seen 33 fatalities, based on the newspaper’s records.
The Traffic Crash Dashboard maintained online by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), lists 30 fatalities on Highlands County roads from Jan. 1 to Oct. 27 of this year.
Adding in this latest death and a motorcycle death from last Sunday would bring the state’s total to 32.
The state, as of Oct. 27, listed 867 total crashes in Highlands, 607 with injuries.
Out of the big total, 130 were hit-and-run crashes, the state reports. None of the hit-and-run incidents were fatal, but 30 had injuries.
As of Oct. 27, the number of fatal crashes on the Dashboard was 23, indicating several crashes had more than one death.
Also as of Oct 27, the state listed 24 motorcycle crashes, three of them fatal, and 15 bicycle crashes, two of them fatal.
Out of 16 pedestrians being hit, one has died, the Dashboard states.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.