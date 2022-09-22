SEBRING — A cyclist died early Wednesday morning on Kenilworth Boulevard after being struck by a vehicle near Snyder Road.
The incident took place at or just before 6:26 a.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol reports. FHP traffic homicide investigators had the two-lane road closed for almost four hours.
Westbound traffic was sent onto Snyder Road, close to the site of the incident, to Moon Ranch Road. Eastbound traffic was diverted either onto County Road 17 or Moon Ranch Road to Snyder Road.
FHP reports state that the 37-year-old male cyclist was westbound as was a 20-year-old man driving an SUV.
The SUV hit the cyclist on the roadway, reports said, and the cyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.
The tan SUV with front-end damage sat facing southeast on the northbound shoulder while investigators measured distances on the road right up until the time they reopened it to traffic.
Names have not yet been released on reports, although next of kin has been notified. The crash remains under investigation, reports state. The report also indicates the cyclist was not wearing a helmet.
Based on unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun, this is now the county’s 23rd traffic fatality and the second one involving a cyclist this year. There has been one pedestrian traffic death.
At this same time last year, based on Highlands News-Sun records, the county had seen 29 traffic deaths.
The death comes just one week after a cyclist on a recumbent trike was hit and rolled on westbound Arbuckle Creek Road by a customized van just beyond the crest of a small rise in the road.
That cyclist only suffered “scrapes and bruises,” according to FHP at the scene.
Dan Andrews, owner of Legacy Cycles in Sebring and organizer of the annual Heartland Triathlon, said that roads without bike lanes — Arbuckle and Kenilworth — don’t provide that space buffer from traffic, but roads that have such lanes tend to have higher speed limits.
He also said that cyclists riding alone are not as visible to approaching motorists as those riding in a group.
Single riders can utilize technology to help them, Andrews said. A new bike-mounted radar device can warn of approaching cars from 1,000 feet away.
Another cyclist out for a ride between 9-10 a.m., Cynthia Buckwalter of Moon Ranch Road, said she avoids Kenilworth when out riding, and would be extra certain to do so in the future.
The two-lane road on that stretch has a hill that obscures both cyclists and motorists from others’ view. Buckwalter said she once rode Kenilworth as far out as Haywood Taylor Boulevard, to visit the Humane Society of Highlands County.
“I won’t come this way,” Buckwalter said.
Typically, she said, she stays on County Road 17 and Mike Kahn Road, rolling through residential areas as far out as the Raceway gas station on U.S. 27.
“There are a lot of friendly people,” Buckwalter said of residents. “(The) motorists are inconsiderate.”