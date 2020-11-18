Cynthia E. Renfro
Cynthia Ellen Lawrence Renfro, 66, died unexpectedly Nov. 14, 2020 at her home in Avon Park. She was born Sept. 2, 1954 in Avon Park, Florida, the daughter of Elton M. and Lillian (Tiny) Lawrence.
Cindy, as she was known, graduated from Avon Park High School, Class of 1972. Cindy was employed with Highlands County Sheriff Office for 29 years before retiring in 2013. She retired as a lieutenant.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Lillian Roth (Sis) and Sonia Cannon. She is survived by her son, Colt Renfro of Avon Park, Florida; two sisters, Patricia Sellers Schweitzer of Clearwater, Florida, and Naomi Lawrence Young of Canton, Georgia; and one brother, Elton M. Lawrence (Marley) of Sebring, Florida.
Cindy was loved by all and had a big heart for all, especially for her family. We will always remember her for her generosity and how she was always there for others.
The family will have a celebration of her life at a later date.