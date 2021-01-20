Cynthia P. Fountain
Cynthia Prescott Fountain, 79, of Avon Park, Florida, died Monday morning, Jan. 18, 2021 at Somers Hospice House in Sebring. She was born July 29, 1941 to W.H. and Imogene Prescott and lived most of her life in this area. She was a 1959 graduate of Sebring High School. In 1973, along with her husband James, they moved back to Avon Park and started Fountain Funeral Home. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Avon Park, where she had worked many years in the nursery. She was a foster parent to many and served as a guardian. She was a member of Lake Wales Chapter #107 and Mulberry Chapter #57, OES.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Fountain; son, James Earl Fountain, Jr., and sister, Sue Willis. She is survived by her daughters, Julia (Jay) Hitt and Denise (Brian) Ruckel; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at Fountain Funeral Home with an Eastern Star service at 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at First Baptist Church, Avon Park with Pastor Jon Beck officiating. Arrangements are with Fountain Funeral Home.