Cynthia R. Vickers
Cynthia “Cindy” Ross Vickers, 86, of Sebring, Florida passed away March 11, 2020, at her home after battling cancer.
She was born March 12, 1933, in Brainerd, Minnesota, to Donald and Grace (Wassem) Ross, who are deceased. She grew up with one sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Denniston, who also passed away.
Cindy graduated from West High School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 1950. In 1951, she took to the skies to be the first female pilot to obtain her FAA license in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She graduated from Rollins College in Orlando, Florida, in 1955.
After college, Cindy worked as a teller at Dixie National Bank in Suniland, Florida and later worked as a receptionist at East Ridge Retirement Village in Cutler Ridge. Upon retirement, she and her husband Jim owned the Wishing Well package liquor store in Naranja, Florida. After selling the package liquor store, they moved to Sebring in 1989.
She married James R. Vickers on Aug. 26, 1953, in Minneapolis, Minn. They had three sons, Greg, Ross and Jaime. Ross Vickers and his longtime girlfriend Cindy Marshall live in Avon Park while Greg and Jaime, along with her husband, are deceased. Daughter-in-law, Eg Vickers, lives in Melbourne. She has three grandchildren, Tyler Vickers of Orlando, Jaime (Brian) Barker of Fort Myers, and Brian Vickers of Melbourne; and three great-grandchildren, Taylor, Morgan and Logan Barker, all of Fort Myers.
The family has planned to do services on Friday, March 20, at Morris Funeral Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring, FL, 33870. A visitation will be planned for the public from 9-11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life service and then the burial at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Sebring. Cindy did not want everyone to dress up for this occasion so please dress casual — no ties. The family will gather at her home in Sebring, after the service and invites everyone to come for lunch and share stories and memories of Cindy.
Her family requests that in lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research at ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or go to their website at stjude.org. Cindy was an avid supporter of St. Jude.