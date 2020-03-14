D. Wendell Faircloth
D. Wendell Faircloth, age 79, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020, in Lake Placid, Florida. He was born in Lacoochee, Florida on June 17, 1940 to Comer and Daisy (Black) Faircloth. Wendell honorably served his country in the United States Air Force from 1958 to 1962. After returning home to Lakeland he began working for Publix Super Markets. Shortly after starting his career with Publix, he met Dorothy Prine and they were married in 1963. Together they raised three sons while moving to several different Publix stores throughout Polk County. Wendell and Dot moved to Sebring in 1978 where he managed the Southgate Publix until he retired in 1985. While working for Publix he was also active in the Rotary Club and the Century Club. He then spent more than 25 years working with his son in the utility business.
Wendell was a loving husband, father, brother and Papa. He had an unsurpassed talent for woodworking, cooking and telling great stories.
Wendell is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Dorothy; his three sons, Wendell (Mary Jane) Faircloth of Sebring, Florida, Todd (Tessie) Faircloth of Sebring, Florida, and Scott (Carole) Faircloth of St. James City, Florida. He is also survived by his sister Betty (Bruce) Meadows of Tallahassee, Florida; his brother, Dwayne (Joyce) Faircloth of Atlanta Georgia; brother-in-law, Donald Prine of Lakeland Florida; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Comer and Daisy Faircloth, and his brother, Carroll Faircloth.
In keeping with Wendell’s wishes, there will be a private family gathering at a later date.
