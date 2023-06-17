Brad Paisley in “Anything Like Me” contemplates the boy, teen and man one unborn son will be.
He will climb too high, bike too fast, break bones at football, break windows at baseball, skin knees and melt Tonka trucks, then skip class, stay out late and speed — things dad did.
When the boy leaves home, he’ll impatiently hug mama and shake dad’s hand.
“But as he drives out, he’ll cry his eyes out,” Paisley sings, “if he’s anything like me.”
My friend Kevin Richardson, a fellow alumnus of Highlands Lakeside Theatre, just celebrated his son’s birthday and wrote a similar letter.
“In your 2-year-old face I see who you are right now, with your sticky ketchup fingers, cheeky grin, and affinity for all things with wheels.
“But I also see the swaddled bundle that came home from the hospital in an enormous car seat. I see the baby so tiny I was afraid I would break, but who somehow had Herculean strength whenever it was bath time.
“I see the 6-month-old who belly-laughed at my silly noises and learned to dance before you could walk.
“I see the 1-year-old who awed at garbage trucks, tried to fly after birds, and only wanted to eat blueberries.
“I see the 18-month-old who decided one unassuming day that he was too big for a high chair and insisted on sitting at the normal table instead.
“And at times I see glimpses of the person you may become. In certain moments, you do things beyond your two years, like make a joke or give a pat on the back when you can tell something is wrong, or insist on wearing something specific and picking the perfect shoes to match.
“Suddenly the future flashes before my eyes. I see you packing for summer camp, hitting your first home run, sitting in the driver’s seat of a car, getting your first job, becoming a dad yourself.
“These moments when time folds over on itself are all at once beautiful and terrifying. My heart and brain aren’t big enough to hold so many versions of you at once.
“So today when you blow out your candles, I’ll try to just count to two and embrace who you are right now, a magic boy with wide eyes pointed ahead.
“And I’ll tuck the memory in my pocket so I can pull it out again someday.”
I do the same. As a toddler, our 9-year-old turned over a box of Cheerios to eat them off the carpet and rode on my shoulders, hands in my hair.
Now he stands just below my shoulders, well past piggyback weight, on his way to driving age.
Our physical, digital and mental photos catch the baby, toddler, and kid before they finish high school and turn eyes to the horizon. But on Father’s Day, please cherish your children, all of them, all the time.
They won’t be this young again.